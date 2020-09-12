WWE News: Timeline Episode Will Showcase Trish Stratus vs. Mickie James, Full Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn Match

– WWE Network News that a new episode of WWE Timeline will be debuting on the streaming service on Wednesday, September 16. The upcoming episode, “Do You Love Me Now,” will showcase the rivalry between Mickie James and Trish Stratus.

– Another WWE Network special that’s in the works is a new episode of WWE Untold, per WWE Network News, is a new episode of WWE Untold: Edge vs. Cena. Of course, that episode will showcase the Edge and Cena rivalry. That episode drops on Sunday, September 20.

– WWE released a full match video featuring Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental title on the April 8, 2019 episode of Raw.