WWE News: Timeline Showcases John Cena vs. AJ Styles, Superstars’ First Summerslam Matches on WWE Playlist, Behind the Scenes of Summerslam 2006 BBQ Commercial
August 19, 2020
– WWE released a new episode of Timeline today called “The Face That Runs the Place.” You can check out a new preview clip for the episode showcasing John Cena vs. AJ Styles at Summerslam 2016 in the player below below. The episode is available now to stream on the Free Version of WWE Network.
– A new WWE Playlist compilation is available showcasing the first Summerslam matches for Superstars such as John Cena, Ronda Rousey, AJ Styles and more! That video is available below.
– A new behind the scenes video is available for the BBQ commercial for Summerslam 2006. That clip is viewable below.
