WWE News: Timothy Thatcher Confronted By Tommaso Ciampa, Highlights From Women’s Tag Match
November 19, 2020 | Posted by
– Timothy Thatcher found himself confronted by Tommaso Ciampa after his latest “lesson” for August Grey. After Thatcher beat Grey and continued tormenting him after the match, Ciampa came down for a face-to-face:
– WWE posted a clip from the Ember Moon & Toni Storm vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel González match on NXT:
