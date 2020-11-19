wrestling / News

WWE News: Timothy Thatcher Confronted By Tommaso Ciampa, Highlights From Women’s Tag Match

November 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 5-27-20 Timothy Thatcher

– Timothy Thatcher found himself confronted by Tommaso Ciampa after his latest “lesson” for August Grey. After Thatcher beat Grey and continued tormenting him after the match, Ciampa came down for a face-to-face:

– WWE posted a clip from the Ember Moon & Toni Storm vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel González match on NXT:

