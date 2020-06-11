wrestling / News
WWE News: Timothy Thatcher to Showcase His Style on Training on Next Week’s NXT, Top 10 NXT Moments
June 11, 2020 | Posted by
– Per the official NXT Twitter account, Timothy Thatcher is going to “introduce his style of training next week” on NXT. You can view the announcement below.
Brutal. Barbaric.
Timothy Thatcher will introduce his style of training NEXT WEEK. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/TzpHLUZvOl
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 11, 2020
– WWE released the video for the Top 10 moments for last night’s episode of NXT. You can check out that video below.
