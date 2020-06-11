wrestling / News

WWE News: Timothy Thatcher to Showcase His Style on Training on Next Week’s NXT, Top 10 NXT Moments

June 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT 5-27-20 Timothy Thatcher

– Per the official NXT Twitter account, Timothy Thatcher is going to “introduce his style of training next week” on NXT. You can view the announcement below.

– WWE released the video for the Top 10 moments for last night’s episode of NXT. You can check out that video below.

NXT, Timothy Thatcher, Jeffrey Harris

