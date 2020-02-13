WWE News: Tino Sabbatelli Returning to the Ring Tomorrow, Ronda Rousey to Stream on Facebook Gaming, This Week in WWE Showcases Superstars for Hope

– NXT has announced that previously injured Superstar, Tino Sabbatelli, will be returning to the ring tomorrow at the NXT house show in Tampa, Florida. Kat Marino spoke to Tino Sabbatelli about his in-ring return, which you can see below.

@TinoSabbatelli returns to #NXTTampa this Friday, February 14th. Get your tickets at https://t.co/eOKc3pOibe and catch all the action! pic.twitter.com/uvIgR1L7Dp — Kat Marino (@KatMarinoNXT) February 13, 2020

– Ronda Rousey announced today that she will be streaming exclusively on Facebook Gaming. Her debut stream is set for Tuesday, February 18 at 3:00 pm PST at fb.gg/RondaRousey. Rousey will donate 100 percent of the proceeds from her first stream to Australian bushfire recovery efforts.

– This Week in WWE showcased Superstars for Hope and charity auction winner Max getting to call a match with Raw announcer Tom Phillips at the WWE Performance Center. You can check out that clip below.