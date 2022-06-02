wrestling / News
WWE News: Title Change on Today’s Edition of NXT UK, NXT UK Video Highlights
– During today’s edition of WWE NXT UK, Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter captured the NXT UK Tag Team Titles in a Triple Threat Match against Die Familie (Rohan Raja and Teoman) and Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven and Tyler Bate).
Moustache Mountain won the titles in December, and their title reign ends at 133 days. This is the first title reign for Smith and Carter. You can view some clips from the matchup below.
Can #MoustacheMountain remain #NXTUK Tag Team Champions or will #DieFamilie or @AshtonSmith_WWE & @olivercarterGH leave with the titles?!@trentseven @TeomanWWE @RohanRajaWWE pic.twitter.com/Ab2M0ZYNFY
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 2, 2022
Say hello to the NEW #NXTUK Tag Team Champions @AshtonSmith_WWE & @olivercarterGH! pic.twitter.com/YdON4veFci
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 2, 2022
Where does #MoustacheMountain stand now?! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/NHogBbpjp3
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 2, 2022
Below are some additional video highlights from today’s NXT UK:
