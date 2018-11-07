wrestling / News
WWE News: Title Match Added to Survivor Series, Top 5 Bella Twins Moments
– WWE has announced a new title match to take place at Survivor Series. As you can see below, Buddy Murphy will defend the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Mustafa Ali at the show.
The PPV takes place on November 18th from Los Angeles, California.
.@WWE_Murphy & @MustafaAliWWE will battle for the #CruiserweightChampionship at #SurviviorSeries! #205Live pic.twitter.com/XYSRhk1vO6
— WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2018
