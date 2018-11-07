Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Title Match Added to Survivor Series, Top 5 Bella Twins Moments

November 7, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Buddy Murphy Mustafa Ali Survivor Series

– WWE has announced a new title match to take place at Survivor Series. As you can see below, Buddy Murphy will defend the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Mustafa Ali at the show.

The PPV takes place on November 18th from Los Angeles, California.

– WWE posted the following video to Instagram, listing the top five Bella Twins moments of all-time:

