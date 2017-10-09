wrestling / News
WWE News: Title Match Confirmed For Smackdown, New The Shield T-Shirt On Sale
October 9, 2017 | Posted by
WWE has confirmed a United States Championship match for Smackdown. As you can see in the preview below, AJ Styles will get a shot at Baron Corbin in a rematch for the title Corbin won from Styles at Hell in a Cell:
New #USChampion @BaronCorbinWWE defends his #USTitle against @AJStylesOrg TOMORROW NIGHT on #SDLive! Plus, why, @SamiZayn, why??! #RAW pic.twitter.com/pa1b4Tqte5
— WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2017
– Following the group’s reunion on Raw, WWE is selling a new Shield shirt at WWEShop. You can see it below:
Do you believe in #TheShield? Get the new authentic tee at #WWEShop. #WWE #ShieldUnitedhttps://t.co/psvpQ6eGwI pic.twitter.com/DtQ0EHzs9R
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) October 10, 2017