WWE News: Title Match Confirmed For Smackdown, New The Shield T-Shirt On Sale

October 9, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Baron Corbin WWE Hell in a Cell HIAC

WWE has confirmed a United States Championship match for Smackdown. As you can see in the preview below, AJ Styles will get a shot at Baron Corbin in a rematch for the title Corbin won from Styles at Hell in a Cell:

– Following the group’s reunion on Raw, WWE is selling a new Shield shirt at WWEShop. You can see it below:

