WWE News: Title Match Set For Next Week’s NXT, Johnny Gargano Says Johnny Wrestling Is “Gone”
– WWE has announced a new championship match for next week’s episode of NXT. As you can see below, Kyle O’Reily and Roderick Strong will get a rematch against Mustache Mountain — aka Tyler Bate and Trent Seven — for the NXT Tag Team Championship:
NEXT WEEK: @roderickstrong & @KORcombat get their rematch for the #WWENXT #TagTeamChampionship when they challenge #MoustacheMountain @Tyler_Bate & @trentseven on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/ExyiCv4hqD
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 5, 2018
– WWE posted a post-NXT video of Johnny Gargano reacting to his win over EC3 on NXT. Gargano says Johnny Wrestling is “gone” and that he no longer recognizes the man in the mirror: