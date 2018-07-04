Quantcast

 

WWE News: Title Match Set For Next Week’s NXT, Johnny Gargano Says Johnny Wrestling Is “Gone”

July 4, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has announced a new championship match for next week’s episode of NXT. As you can see below, Kyle O’Reily and Roderick Strong will get a rematch against Mustache Mountain — aka Tyler Bate and Trent Seven — for the NXT Tag Team Championship:

– WWE posted a post-NXT video of Johnny Gargano reacting to his win over EC3 on NXT. Gargano says Johnny Wrestling is “gone” and that he no longer recognizes the man in the mirror:

