WWE News: Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s NXT, New Shayna Baszler Promo, Highlights From Sullivan vs. Strong

– WWE has announced an NXT Women’s Title Match and more for next week’s episode of NXT. Ember Moon will defend the title against Sonya Deville, while the Fatal Four-Way to determine Andrade “Cien” Almas’ challenger at NXT Takeover: Philly will also take place. That match will see Lars Sullivan, Aleister Black, Johnny Gargano and Killian Dain do battle.

Ember Moon is set to defend the NXT Women’s Championship on next week’s episode of NXT against Absolution’s Sonya Deville.

The title match was announced on tonight’s show on WWE Network; Deville was featured in a backstage promo where she said her time in NXT wasn’t done just yet, and she was coming for Ember’s title.

