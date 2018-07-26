wrestling / News
WWE News: Title Match Set For NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, Highlights From Tommaso Ciampa’s NXT Title Win
July 26, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE made an NXT Women’s Championship match official for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn on tonight’s episode of NXT. You can see a pic segment below from the contract signing between Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane, which set their match at the upcoming event:
Ladies and gentlemen, we have ourselves a #WWENXT #WomensChampionship Match.@KairiSaneWWE @QoSBaszler #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/RmUVaH4zwe
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 26, 2018
– WWE posted the following clip from Tommaso Ciampa’s win over Aleister Black to wiun the NXT Championship on tonight’s episode: