WWE News: Title Match Set For NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, Highlights From Tommaso Ciampa’s NXT Title Win

July 26, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover: Brooklyn

– WWE made an NXT Women’s Championship match official for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn on tonight’s episode of NXT. You can see a pic segment below from the contract signing between Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane, which set their match at the upcoming event:

– WWE posted the following clip from Tommaso Ciampa’s win over Aleister Black to wiun the NXT Championship on tonight’s episode:

