WWE News: Title Rematch Set For Next Week’s Raw, Elias Teases Involvement in Extreme Rules Match

– WWE has set an Intercontinental Championship rematch for next week’s episode of Raw. Seth Rollins will get another shot at Dolph Ziggler after the latter beat him for the championship on tonight’s episode.

Just because he's no longer a champion, doesn't mean he's no longer a fighter!@WWERollins is invoking his rematch clause against @HEELZiggler NEXT WEEK on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/wkoSn7TeOX — WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2018

– Elias teased possibly being involved in the #1 contender’s match for the Universal Championship during his segment on this week’s Raw. You can see video from the segment below: