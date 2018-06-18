Quantcast

 

WWE News: Title Rematch Set For Next Week’s Raw, Elias Teases Involvement in Extreme Rules Match

June 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has set an Intercontinental Championship rematch for next week’s episode of Raw. Seth Rollins will get another shot at Dolph Ziggler after the latter beat him for the championship on tonight’s episode.

– Elias teased possibly being involved in the #1 contender’s match for the Universal Championship during his segment on this week’s Raw. You can see video from the segment below:

