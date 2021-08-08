WWE News: Titus O’Neil and Flo Rida Give Out School Supplies To Children, Shotzi and Nox Wants The Tag Team Titles, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown

– Titus O’Neil and Flo Rida gave out 30,000 backpacks with school supplies to families in Hillsborough County for the Back to School Bash. You can see photos below.

Today, along with @official_flo, @TitusONeilWWE was able to give out 30,000 backpacks filled with school supplies for Hillsborough County families in need at his annual Back to School Bash! pic.twitter.com/yRhHjsXdVr — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) August 7, 2021

– After Nox’s win over Tamina last night, she and Shotzi say they are ready for the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles.

– WWE has posted a look at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.