WWE News: Titus O’Neil and Flo Rida Give Out School Supplies To Children, Shotzi and Nox Wants The Tag Team Titles, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown

August 7, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Titus O’Neil and Flo Rida gave out 30,000 backpacks with school supplies to families in Hillsborough County for the Back to School Bash. You can see photos below.

– After Nox’s win over Tamina last night, she and Shotzi say they are ready for the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles.

– WWE has posted a look at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.

