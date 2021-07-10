wrestling / News

WWE News: Titus O’Neil Delivers Custom Title to Tampa Bay Lightning, More SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights, BRE Plays Pummel Party on UUDD

July 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown

As previously reported, Triple H revealed a custom WWE title belt being sent to the Tampa Bay Lighting after the team won the Stanley Cup Finals. The belt was later presented to the team by Titus O’Neil. You can check out some photos of O’Neil delivering the custom title to the NHL team below.

– More highlights are available for last night’s episodes of SmackDown & 205 Live. Also, last night’s 205 Live saw the debuts of Odyssey Jones and Josh Briggs. You can view clips of their matches below:









– The Best Roommates Ever played Pummel Party this week on UpUpDownDown:

