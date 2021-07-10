wrestling / News
WWE News: Titus O’Neil Delivers Custom Title to Tampa Bay Lightning, More SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights, BRE Plays Pummel Party on UUDD
– As previously reported, Triple H revealed a custom WWE title belt being sent to the Tampa Bay Lighting after the team won the Stanley Cup Finals. The belt was later presented to the team by Titus O’Neil. You can check out some photos of O’Neil delivering the custom title to the NHL team below.
Who better than @TitusONeilWWE to present the #StanleyCup Champion @TBLightning with their custom WWE Championship?! 👏 pic.twitter.com/w6BqPy6Mbi
— WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2021
Was Very proud to speak to our Players and Staff and present our #StanleyCup Champion @TBLightning with their custom @WWE Championship title ✊🏿❤️#GoBolts Thanks @JaneCastor for joining me!! pic.twitter.com/eF0fTHPAzu
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) July 9, 2021
– More highlights are available for last night’s episodes of SmackDown & 205 Live. Also, last night’s 205 Live saw the debuts of Odyssey Jones and Josh Briggs. You can view clips of their matches below:
– The Best Roommates Ever played Pummel Party this week on UpUpDownDown:
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman No Longer A Part of WWE Talking Smack, Change Said To Be Permanent
- WWE Summerslam Main Event & Roman Reigns’ Opponent Said To Be Locked In
- Jim Ross Recalls Jim Herd Firing Ric Flair From WCW In 1991 Over Contract Dispute, Flair Signing With WWE
- Jeff Jarrett On Laying Down For Hulk Hogan At Bash At The Beach 2000, Backstage Drama Surrounding Finish Of The Match