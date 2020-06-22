wrestling / News

WWE News: Titus O’Neil Didn’t Win An ESPY Last Night, Paige Throws Up At Ronda Rousey’s Ranch, New Apollo Crews Shirt

June 22, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Titus O'Neil

– The annual ESPY’s were held last night and Titus O’Neil, who was nominated for the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award, didn’t win. Instead, it went to MLB player Nelson Cruz.

– Ronda Rousey has posted a new video to her Youtube channel in which Paige visits for a ‘Goat Walk’, and unfortunately throws up while there.

– Apollo Crews has a new shirt on WWE Shop with the words ‘Cruise in Control’, which you can find here.

