WWE News: Titus O’Neil Not Interested in Political Run, Mark Henry Says O’Neil Should Have Gotten an ESPY

August 5, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Titus O'Neil

– Titus O’Neil responded to fans on Twitter who suggested that he run for political office, saying that he’s not interested. You can see the posts below by O’Neil in response to different fans:

– Speaking of O’Neil, Mark Henry posted to Twitter and decried the fact that O’Neil hasn’t been honored with an ESPY or other award for the charitable work he’s done:

