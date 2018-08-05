WWE News: Titus O’Neil Not Interested in Political Run, Mark Henry Says O’Neil Should Have Gotten an ESPY

– Titus O’Neil responded to fans on Twitter who suggested that he run for political office, saying that he’s not interested. You can see the posts below by O’Neil in response to different fans:

Everyone that knows me knows that politics or political offices aren’t my thing😊I work with all people and in politics you usually have to choose a side🤷🏿‍♀️ https://t.co/sO1PIMYpuV — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) August 5, 2018

It’s not for me. There are some great people in politics and then there are some not so much. https://t.co/9tlFxiQshG — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) August 5, 2018

– Speaking of O’Neil, Mark Henry posted to Twitter and decried the fact that O’Neil hasn’t been honored with an ESPY or other award for the charitable work he’s done: