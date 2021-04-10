wrestling / News
WWE News: Titus O’Neil Provides WrestleMania Safety Tips, UUDD Mania 2, Superstars Answer Fan Questions for WWE Now India
April 10, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar and WrestleMania 37 cohost Titus O’Neil appeared in a video with Tampa Police Department Chief Dugan to share safety tips for WrestleMania 37. You can see that video below.
The championship city brings @WrestleMania to town this weekend! Our @ChiefDugan had @TitusONeilWWE join him and give you a few safety tips if you’re heading to the big event! #WrestleMania37 #TampaBay pic.twitter.com/39K7hB4Ci6
— TampaPD (@TampaPD) April 9, 2021
– UpUpDownDown Mania 2 is now available:
– Superstars answered fan questions for WWE Now India in Part 1 of a new video:
More Trending Stories
- Alexa Bliss On Her Current Character In WWE, Having ‘Really Cool’ Makeup Plans For WrestleMania 37
- Backstage Details On Whether John Cena, Brock Lesnar, & Goldberg Could Appear At WrestleMania 37
- Triple H Discusses Working With Vince McMahon In WWE, Vince Changing Scripts On The Fly
- Charlotte Flair Shares Pictures From New Revealing Photoshoot