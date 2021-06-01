WWE News: Titus O’Neil Working With Ashley HomeStore Partners to Help Families, Bobby Lashley Plays the Indian Greetings Challenge

– Ashley HomeStore Partners has announced a partnership with WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil of The Bullard Family Foundation to help support local families who are transitioning out of homelessness. You can read the full announcement on the partnership below:

Ashley HomeStore Partners With WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil Of The Bullard Family Foundation To Support Local Families Transitioning Out Of Homelessness

Furniture donation to Metropolitan Ministries of Tampa Bay in partnership with the Bullard Family Foundation

TAMPA, Fla., May 28, 2021 — In partnership with the Bullard Family Foundation and Metropolitan Ministries, Ashley HomeStore has donated tens of thousands of dollars in home furnishings to local families. The donated items include sofas, accent chairs, cocktail tables, and decor accessories from its newest lifestyle collection, Modern Refinery. This donation will be used to help furnish the homes of families transitioning from homelessness to self-sufficiency.

“I’ve had the wonderful honor of partnering with Ashley HomeStore for several years now and every time we’ve partnered it’s brought great joy to the families that we’ve helped. Knowing that Metropolitan Ministries, an organization that I love and work with very closely, will be able to provide families with furniture of this caliber not only exemplifies love and dignity but also highlights Ashley HomeStore’s commitment to positively impacting communities all over,” said Thaddeus Bullard, aka WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil, Founder and Chair, Bullard Family Foundation.

Through the launch of their new lifestyle, Ashley HomeStore, in partnership with the Bullard Family Foundation has coordinated the donation of the furniture to Metropolitan Ministries of Tampa Bay.

On June 1, Ashley HomeStore will introduce Modern Refinery, which offers style-hungry consumers on-trend pieces at attainable prices, opening the door to stunning, refined, curated home furnishings that fit their lifestyles perfectly. Through the launch of their new lifestyle, Ashley HomeStore, in partnership with the Bullard Family Foundation has coordinated the donation of the furniture to Metropolitan Ministries of Tampa Bay.

“Ashley HomeStore is very grateful to partner with the Bullard Family Foundation, and Metropolitan Ministries once again to provide local families with furnishings for their new apartments,” said Todd Wanek, President and CEO, Ashley Furniture Industries. “This collaborative project has been a humbling journey, as we worked together to help serve our community. We hope these families find joy in their newly furnished homes.”

Ashley HomeStore is proud to call Tampa ‘home’ to its corporate retail headquarters, located in Ybor City. Supporting the communities in which the company serves is at the center of the company’s purpose statement: “to inspire the love of home and enrich the lives of those around us.”

Ashley HomeStore is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. This commitment has made Ashley HomeStore the largest retail furniture store brand in North America and one of the world’s best-selling furniture store brands with more than 1,050 locations in 60 countries.

Start designing your dream home today. Visit Ashley HomeStore online at www.ashleyhomestore.com. “Like” Ashley HomeStore on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram or see our design-focused boards on Pinterest.