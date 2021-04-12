wrestling / News

WWE News: TJ Wilson Praises WWE Women’s Roster After WrestleMania 37, Sheamus Reacts To United States Title Win, Jaw-Dropping RAW After WrestleMania Moments

April 12, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Bianca Belair WrestleMania 37

– TJ Wilson took to Twitter to praise the WWE women’s roster after WrestleMania 37. Both nights featured a plethora of talent from the roster, including Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley both capturing gold.

“@WWE women>anything…You can @ me if you want, but I only check verified responses,” Wilson wrote.

– Sheamus is the new United States Champion after defeating Riddle on Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, and the new champ reacted to his big victory on Twitter.

“..said i’d throw my hat in the ring & make @SuperKingofBros see real birds fly.. United States Champion AND you’re welcome,” Sheamus wrote.

– In the newest edition of WWE Playlist, the spotlight is on the most jaw-dropping moments from the RAW after WrestleMania. You can watch the video below.

