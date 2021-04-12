wrestling / News
WWE News: TJ Wilson Praises WWE Women’s Roster After WrestleMania 37, Sheamus Reacts To United States Title Win, Jaw-Dropping RAW After WrestleMania Moments
– TJ Wilson took to Twitter to praise the WWE women’s roster after WrestleMania 37. Both nights featured a plethora of talent from the roster, including Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley both capturing gold.
“@WWE women>anything…You can @ me if you want, but I only check verified responses,” Wilson wrote.
@WWE women>anything
You can @ me if you want, but I only check verified responses 🤷♂️ #wrestlemania
— TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) April 12, 2021
– Sheamus is the new United States Champion after defeating Riddle on Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, and the new champ reacted to his big victory on Twitter.
“..said i’d throw my hat in the ring & make @SuperKingofBros see real birds fly.. United States Champion AND you’re welcome,” Sheamus wrote.
..said i’d throw my hat in the ring & make @SuperKingofBros see real birds fly.. United States Champion AND you’re welcome. #WrestleMania #finisherofthecentury pic.twitter.com/bfX8xCd3dJ
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) April 12, 2021
– In the newest edition of WWE Playlist, the spotlight is on the most jaw-dropping moments from the RAW after WrestleMania. You can watch the video below.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On The Miz vs. John Cena At WrestleMania 27, The Rock’s Involvement, Vince McMahon Not Wanting To Turn Cena Heel
- 411’s WWE Broken Skull Sessions Report: Chris Jericho on Joining AEW, Working in New Japan, His WWE Career, and More!
- Paul Heyman Shares Backstage WrestleMania 37 Pic of Gable Steveson & Roman Reigns
- Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose in Stunning Hall of Fame Outfits Top Best WrestleMania Week Instagram Photos