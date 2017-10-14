WWE News: Full TLC 2016 Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch Match, Photo Gallery of Jinder Mahal’s Promotional Trip to India

– Ahead of this year’s WWE TLC event, WWE released a full match video on YouTube, featuring Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss for the Smackdown Women’s title from WWE TLC 2016 in a Tables Match. You can watch the full match video in the player below.

– WWE.com published an article and released a photo gallery on WWE world heavyweight champion Jinder Mahal’s recent visit to India. Mahal’s trip involved meeting media, celebrities, and members of the WWE Universe. He was there to promote WWE’s upcoming live events in the country, which are set for New Delhi on December 8 and 9.