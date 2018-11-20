WWE News: TLC Match Announcement Expected For Smackdown, Nia Jax and Tamina Talk Raw Win

– WWE is expected to make a WWE Championship rematch official for TLC on tonight’s Smackdown. Wrestling Inc reports that AJ Styles is expected to get his rematch with Daniel Bryan for the title on the PPV.

– WWE posted the following video of Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka talking about their win over Bayley and Sasha Banks on last night’s Raw. Jax addressed her attack of Banks during Survivor Series, saying that it was the right thing to do because she was eliminating the dead weight on her team: