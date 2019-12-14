wrestling / News
WWE News: TLC Watch Along Announced, Mark Henry’s Son Gets First Amateur Wrestling Win
– WWE has announced the TLC Watch Along for Sunday’s PPV. You can see the full announcement below:
WWE Watch Along will stream live during WWE TLC on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook
Don’t miss WWE Watch Along this Sunday as Cathy Kelley, Matt Hardy, Dana Brooke, Drake Maverick, Shelton Benjamin, Shorty G, Rachael Evers and Mansoor as well as WWE Legends D-Von Dudley and Paul Ellering watch WWE TLC, streaming live during the pay-per-view on WWE’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.
Watch Along will also feature cast members from WWE’s The Bump including Kayla Braxton, McKenzie Mitchell, Evan T. Mack and Dan Vollmayer.
Also joining the party will be special guest Jeff Teague of the Minnesota Timberwolves and a revolving door of Superstars and celebrities while they watch WWE TLC as it streams live on WWE Network.
You won’t want to miss WWE Watch Along, so tune in to WWE TLC, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network, and watch along with the Superstars and celebrities on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.
– Mark Henry posted to Twitter noting that his son Jacob got his first amateur wrestling win:
Congrats to Busted Open fan and my son Jacob for getting the first win in his amateur wrestling career. By pin no less in 1 minute. @THETOMMYDREAMER @garza_rodney @bullyray5150 @davidlagreca1 @alexmetz_ @GiftofGabSXM @TheMarkHenry @TheRock pic.twitter.com/HiIuUDBws8
— TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) December 13, 2019
