WWE News: Today’s Edition of The Bump With Damian Priest & Drew McIntyre, Steve Austin Celebrates Austin 3:16 Day With Fans, Top 10 NXT Moments

July 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE The Bump Damian Priest Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has released today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump with Money in the Bank winner Damian Priest and former World Wrestling Entertainment Champion Drew McIntyre:

– Hall of Famer Steve Austin celebrated Austin 3:16 Day with fans across the country:

– WWE Top 10 showcased this week’s Top 10 NXT Moments:

