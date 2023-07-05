wrestling / News
WWE News: Today’s Edition of The Bump With Damian Priest & Drew McIntyre, Steve Austin Celebrates Austin 3:16 Day With Fans, Top 10 NXT Moments
July 5, 2023
– WWE has released today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump with Money in the Bank winner Damian Priest and former World Wrestling Entertainment Champion Drew McIntyre:
– Hall of Famer Steve Austin celebrated Austin 3:16 Day with fans across the country:
– WWE Top 10 showcased this week’s Top 10 NXT Moments:
