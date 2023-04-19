wrestling / News

WWE News: Today’s Edition of The Bump With Sami Zayn & Women’s Tag Champs, Top 10 NXT Moments

April 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE The Bump Sami Zayn Image Credit; WWE

– Today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump is now available with Sami Zayn and new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan:

– WWE Top 10 showcased this week’s Top 10 NXT Moments:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Bump, WWE, WWE Top 10, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlight

More Stories

loading