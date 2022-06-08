WWE News: Today’s Edition of The Bump, Drew McIntyre Visits Cardiff Ahead of Clash at the Castle

– WWE has released today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump. Guests for today’s show include Sonya Deville, Tommaso Ciampa, and Sam Roberts. You can check out the video for today’s show below:

– WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre paid a visit to Cardiff, Wales ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle later this year at Principality Stadium. He spoke to Tara Bethan about the event, which is scheduled for September 3. Tickets are available now. You can view that clip here: