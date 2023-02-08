wrestling / News
WWE News: Today’s Edition of The Bump, New Wendy Choo T-Shirt, Liv Morgan on Out of Character
– WWE has released today’s edition of The Bump with Big E, Bayley, Dakota Kai, Xavier Woods, and Tyler Breeze:
– WWE Shop has released a new t-shirt for Wendy Choo:
– WWE Superstar and former SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan is the guest on the latest edition of Out of Character with Ryan Satin:
