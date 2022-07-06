wrestling / News
WWE News: Today’s Edition of The Bump with Liv Morgan, Shawn Michaels & Bron Breakker Set for Next Week’s Show
July 6, 2022 | Posted by
– Today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump is now available, featuring WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide. You can heck out the video below:
– Meanwhile, next week’s episode will feature appearances by NXT Champion Bron Breakker, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels:
NEXT WEEK ON #WWETheBump:@ShawnMichaels, #WWENXT Champion @bronbreakkerwwe and #WWENXT Women's Champion @WWE_MandyRose! pic.twitter.com/MxMToJKREm
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 6, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Britt Baker Wishes Adam Cole Happy Birthday, Says World ‘Needs More’ Like Him
- Bobby Lashley Says Theory Will Hold Multiple World Titles, Talks US Title Win
- DDP Says His Wife Had to Stop Watching Cody Rhodes’ Hell in a Cell Match, Doesn’t Get Why Cody Was Booed in AEW
- Eric Bischoff On What He Thought Of Fingerpoke Of Doom, WCW’s Creative Issues In 1999