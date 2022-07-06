wrestling / News

WWE News: Today’s Edition of The Bump with Liv Morgan, Shawn Michaels & Bron Breakker Set for Next Week’s Show

July 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Liv Morgan WWE The Bump Image Credit: WWE

– Today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump is now available, featuring WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide. You can heck out the video below:

– Meanwhile, next week’s episode will feature appearances by NXT Champion Bron Breakker, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels:

