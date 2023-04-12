– Today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump is now available with Santos Escobar, newly crowned NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell, and Bronson Reed:

– WWE has also confirmed that next week’s episode of The Bump will feature Undisputed Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn, along with new WWE Women’s Tag Team champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez:

🚨 NEXT WEEK on #WWETheBump: It's Tag Team Title Mania! The NEW WWE Women's Tag Team Champions: @YaOnlyLivvOnce and @RaquelWWE! One half of The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions: @SamiZayn! Don't miss it WEDNESDAY at 1pm ET! pic.twitter.com/w3iejflRUu — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 12, 2023

– WWE SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit, Michigan also has a new ticket presale code that was revealed during today’s episode. The ticket presale code is THEBUMP.