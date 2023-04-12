wrestling / News

WWE News: Today’s Edition of The Bump With Santos Escobar and Indi Hartwell, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez Set for Next Week,SummerSlam Ticket Presale Code

April 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Bump WWE Indi Hartwell 4-12-2023 Image Credit: WWE

– Today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump is now available with Santos Escobar, newly crowned NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell, and Bronson Reed:

– WWE has also confirmed that next week’s episode of The Bump will feature Undisputed Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn, along with new WWE Women’s Tag Team champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez:

– WWE SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit, Michigan also has a new ticket presale code that was revealed during today’s episode. The ticket presale code is THEBUMP.

