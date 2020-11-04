wrestling / News
WWE News: Today’s The Bump With Maven, ThunderDome at Capacity for SmackDown
November 4, 2020 | Posted by
– This week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump is now available. Today’s episode features an appearance by former Tough Enough winner Maven, Elias, NXT tag team champions Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch, and more. You can check out today’s episode below:
– WWE announced that the virtual audience for the ThunderDome is at capacity for this week’s episode of SmackDown. Virtual seats for the ThunderDome for next week’s Raw will reopen on Friday, November 6.
UPDATE: #WWEThunderDome has reached maximum capacity for #SmackDown this Friday.
Registration for virtual seats in the WWE ThunderDome at #WWERaw will be available this Friday! https://t.co/CKp12SXtKK
— WWE (@WWE) November 4, 2020
– Jazz talks about having to earn respect in WWE.
More Trending Stories
- Braun Strowman On Dealing With Mental Health Issues, His Conversation With Vince McMahon, Importance Of Asking For Help
- Santana and Ortiz On Being Happy With Parking Lot Fight, Convincing Sue to Flip Them Off
- Drew McIntyre On Triple H’s Comments On Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair Scenario With Roman Reigns, Wanting To Work With WALTER In NXT UK
- NXT Talent Reportedly Unhappy With COVID-19 Testing Protocols Before Halloween Havoc