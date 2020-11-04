WWE News: Today’s The Bump With Maven, ThunderDome at Capacity for SmackDown

– This week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump is now available. Today’s episode features an appearance by former Tough Enough winner Maven, Elias, NXT tag team champions Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch, and more. You can check out today’s episode below:

– WWE announced that the virtual audience for the ThunderDome is at capacity for this week’s episode of SmackDown. Virtual seats for the ThunderDome for next week’s Raw will reopen on Friday, November 6.

UPDATE: #WWEThunderDome has reached maximum capacity for #SmackDown this Friday. Registration for virtual seats in the WWE ThunderDome at #WWERaw will be available this Friday! https://t.co/CKp12SXtKK — WWE (@WWE) November 4, 2020

– Jazz talks about having to earn respect in WWE.