WWE News: Today’s The Bump With Rey & Dominik Mysterio, This Week’s NXT Top 10

May 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE The Bump 5-26-21

Today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump is now available with SmackDown tag team champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura, and The Professor. You can check today’s WWE show below:

– WWE released this week’s edition of the Top 10 NXT Moments for last night’s episode:

