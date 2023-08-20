wrestling / News
WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Continues His Search for Johnny Gargano, Top 10 Wholesome Fan Interactions, Byron Saxton Turns 42
– Tommaso Ciampa continued his search for his best friend Johnny Gargano today in Orlando, Florida, where both of them live, and he released a new video on Twitter. He’s been putting up flyers all over Orlando, but Gargano remains lost. Tommaso Ciampa promised he will continue his search for Johnny Gargano tomorrow on WWE Raw in Quebec.
Unfortunately, Johnny Gargano remains missing, and his whereabouts are unknown. You can help with Gargano’s search with #FindJohnnyG. You can check out Ciampa’s new video below:
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Wholesome Fan Interactions:
– WWE broadcaster Byron Saxton celebrates his birthday today turning 42 years old:
