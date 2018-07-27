WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Heels It Up On Candice LeRae’s Niece, Teaser For Elias Documentary

– Tommaso Ciampa is keeping his heel game up, as he took shots at Candice LeRae’s niece on Twitter. Ciampa took a shot at a post that Johnny Gargano posted of a sign he said that LeRae’s niece made, which offers a middle finger to the new NXT Champion. Ciampa replied as you can see below:

So you’re telling me that Candice’s niece is just as pathetic and petty as her aunt and uncle? Here’s a poem: Roses are red.

My eyes are blue.

I have the NXT World Title.

Do you? See you tonight kiddo… I’ll be the one in the main event…with the shiny belt 😉#NXTRiverside pic.twitter.com/2ChYWaLRwX — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) July 27, 2018

– Complex has posted the following new teaser for their Elias documentary that will air on the WWE Network after Raw on Monday: