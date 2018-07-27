Quantcast

 

WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Heels It Up On Candice LeRae’s Niece, Teaser For Elias Documentary

July 27, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tommaso Ciampa

– Tommaso Ciampa is keeping his heel game up, as he took shots at Candice LeRae’s niece on Twitter. Ciampa took a shot at a post that Johnny Gargano posted of a sign he said that LeRae’s niece made, which offers a middle finger to the new NXT Champion. Ciampa replied as you can see below:

– Complex has posted the following new teaser for their Elias documentary that will air on the WWE Network after Raw on Monday:

