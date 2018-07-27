wrestling / News
WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Heels It Up On Candice LeRae’s Niece, Teaser For Elias Documentary
– Tommaso Ciampa is keeping his heel game up, as he took shots at Candice LeRae’s niece on Twitter. Ciampa took a shot at a post that Johnny Gargano posted of a sign he said that LeRae’s niece made, which offers a middle finger to the new NXT Champion. Ciampa replied as you can see below:
So you’re telling me that Candice’s niece is just as pathetic and petty as her aunt and uncle?
Here’s a poem:
Roses are red.
My eyes are blue.
I have the NXT World Title.
Do you?
See you tonight kiddo… I’ll be the one in the main event…with the shiny belt 😉#NXTRiverside pic.twitter.com/2ChYWaLRwX
— BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) July 27, 2018
– Complex has posted the following new teaser for their Elias documentary that will air on the WWE Network after Raw on Monday:
We sat down with @WWE superstar and recording artist @IAmEliasWWE.
Catch the whole documentary #WalkWithElias on @WWENetwork Monday immediately after #Raw. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/eDdVNa42HU
— Complex (@Complex) July 27, 2018