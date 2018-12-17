Quantcast

 

WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Marks New Championship Milestone, Revival Pay Tribute to Dusty Rhodes

December 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tommaso Ciampa NXT Takeover: War Games II

– Tommaso Ciampa posted to Twitter to note that he’s passed four men as NXT Champion over the past couple of weeks. You can see his post below:

– Scott Dawson shared a photo of Dusty Rhodes-themed apparel, possibly for tonight’s Raw:

