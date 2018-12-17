wrestling / News
WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Marks New Championship Milestone, Revival Pay Tribute to Dusty Rhodes
December 17, 2018 | Posted by
– Tommaso Ciampa posted to Twitter to note that he’s passed four men as NXT Champion over the past couple of weeks. You can see his post below:
🖤💛Day 144💛🖤
In the last two weeks I surpassed Rollins, Joe, Andrade, and Owens.
Next: Big E, Roode, Bo, Neville, and Bálor.
CIAMPA = The Greatest Champion in NXT History pic.twitter.com/bMtUVZqX2G
— BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) December 17, 2018
– Scott Dawson shared a photo of Dusty Rhodes-themed apparel, possibly for tonight’s Raw:
#Dream pic.twitter.com/spUAngATYY
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) December 18, 2018