wrestling / News

WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Mocks Open Challenges, First 2019 NXT Dates Announced, 5 Things You Need To Know Before RAW

November 26, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tommaso Ciampa NXT Takeover: War Games II

– Tommaso Ciampa posted on Twitter that unlike John Cena or Seth Rollins, he will never offer an open challenge for his NXT title. He wrote:

– Triple H announced on Twitter that NXT will head to Atlanta on January 4, Spartanburg, South Carolina on January 5 and Durham, North Carolina on January 6. Tickets go on sale Friday.

– Here is the latest video preview for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW:

