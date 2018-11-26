WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Mocks Open Challenges, First 2019 NXT Dates Announced, 5 Things You Need To Know Before RAW

– Tommaso Ciampa posted on Twitter that unlike John Cena or Seth Rollins, he will never offer an open challenge for his NXT title. He wrote:

Cena had the US Title Open Challenge. Rollins has the IC Title Open Challenge. CIAMPA does not, nor will he ever, offer an NXT Title Open Challenge. My NXT Title is the most coveted Title in sports entertainment. You want a shot at The Champ, earn it.#ZeroParticipationAwards — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) November 26, 2018

– Triple H announced on Twitter that NXT will head to Atlanta on January 4, Spartanburg, South Carolina on January 5 and Durham, North Carolina on January 6. Tickets go on sale Friday.

– Here is the latest video preview for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW: