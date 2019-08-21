wrestling / News
WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Not Happy About NXT on USA Network Art, Dance Break During Smackdown Commercials
August 20, 2019
– There’s one person at least who isn’t happy about NXT’s move to USA Network, or at least the announcement art, and that’s Tommaso Ciampa. WWE posted video of Ciampa reacting to the fact that he wasn’t included in the artwork announcing the brand’s move to USA Network. You can see it below:
– The company also posted the below video of a dance break from during a commercial break on this week’s Smackdown:
