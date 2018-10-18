WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Not Happy About Graphic For NXT Tag Match at MSG Show, Pics of New Recruits

– Tommaso Ciampa took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction with the graphic for the NXT tag team match at WWE’s upcoming Madison Square Garden show. Ciampa posted the following, which laid out his issues with the image:

Dear atWWENXT, The Champ is insulted by this graphic. 1) Place CIAMPA front and center. 2) Where the hell is Goldie (aka MY NXT Title)??? 3) Stop. Disrespecting. The. Champ. pic.twitter.com/361thR4Vjp — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) October 18, 2018

– WWE has posted a gallery of images for the new WWE Performance Center recruits including Matt Riddle and Chelsea Green. You can see it here.