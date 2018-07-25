wrestling / News
WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Reacts to NXT Championship Win, Video of First Champion Photo Shoot
– Tommaso Ciampa appeared in a video after tonight’s NXT where he reacts to becoming the NXT Champion. You can see it below. Ciampa says he didn’t shock himself and has been saying for a long time that he’s the main event. He said the championship is proof that he is the greatest sports entertainer of all-time and NXT just became the A show:
EXCLUSIVE: @ProjectCiampa didn't shock himself by becoming the #NXTChampion…#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/220WWMTwqt
— WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2018
– The WWE Twitter account also posted the following video of Ciampa’s first photo shoot as NXT Champion:
EXCLUSIVE: It's happened. @ProjectCiampa is officially the new #NXTChampion. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/IwvX0yC3ct
— WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2018