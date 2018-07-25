WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Reacts to NXT Championship Win, Video of First Champion Photo Shoot

– Tommaso Ciampa appeared in a video after tonight’s NXT where he reacts to becoming the NXT Champion. You can see it below. Ciampa says he didn’t shock himself and has been saying for a long time that he’s the main event. He said the championship is proof that he is the greatest sports entertainer of all-time and NXT just became the A show:

– The WWE Twitter account also posted the following video of Ciampa’s first photo shoot as NXT Champion: