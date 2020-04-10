wrestling / News
WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Reacts To Losing To Johnny Gargano, Highlights From Total Bellas, 100 Questions With Humberto Carrillo
– In a post on Twitter, Tommaso Ciampa made his first comments on losing his NXT match with Johnny Gargano this past Wednesday. Candice LeRae hit him with a low blow, followed by Gargano hitting him with his own Fairytale Ending finisher to win.
Ciampa wrote: “I am not Goldie’s Daddy. I am not the Face of NXT. I don’t know what I am. More questions than answers…”
– Here are clips from last night’s episode of Total Bellas:
– WWe has posted a new video with Humberto Carrillo answering 100 questions.
