WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Responds to Finn Balor Attack, New Sasha Banks Merchandise Coming Soon, Story of Hulk Hogan and Booker T Videos

– As previously reported, Finn Balor appeared on NXT this week and attacked Johnny Gargano. Last night, Balor appeared on last night’s WWE Backstage and stated that “The Prince is back.” Former NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa later responded to the comments via Twitter, which you can see below.

Tommaso Ciampa wrote on Twitter, “Last I checked, even a Prince has a Daddy. See you soon…”

– Sasha Banks’ husband tweeted out that some new merchandise for Banks will be released on WWE Shop soon. You can check out that tweet below.

– The WWE on FOX YouTube channel released some new “Story Of” videos featuring WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Booker T. You can check out those clips below.



