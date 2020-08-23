WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Returns To NXT This Wednesday, Drew Gulak Calls Out Braun Strowman, Lacey Evans Does Push-Up Challenge

– During tonight’s NXT Takeover XXX event, it was announced that Tommaso Ciampa will return to NXT on Wednesday night’s episode. Ciampa hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since his loss to Karrion Kross at Takeover: In Your House back in June.

– On last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Universal Champion Braun Strowman was attacked by Retribution before getting saved by the Smackdown roster. However, Strowman didn’t appear grateful, as he ended up attacking the people who saved him, including Drew Gulak and Jey Uso. In an interview following the show, Gulak called out Strowman for behavior unbecoming of a champion.

He said: “Man, I tried to help him up. He’s our champion, right? I was trying to the right thing, help him up. He turns around and clobbers me. That’s not how a Champion has to be, but Braun, I’ll tell you what man, dude, Braun, if you want to fight, you know where to find me. I’m not hard to find.”

Thanks for watching #205Live! Cameras caught up with me earlier about what went down on #SmackDown ! pic.twitter.com/U6CAqUUgLR — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) August 22, 2020

