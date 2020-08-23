wrestling / News
WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Returns To NXT This Wednesday, Drew Gulak Calls Out Braun Strowman, Lacey Evans Does Push-Up Challenge
– During tonight’s NXT Takeover XXX event, it was announced that Tommaso Ciampa will return to NXT on Wednesday night’s episode. Ciampa hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since his loss to Karrion Kross at Takeover: In Your House back in June.
– On last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Universal Champion Braun Strowman was attacked by Retribution before getting saved by the Smackdown roster. However, Strowman didn’t appear grateful, as he ended up attacking the people who saved him, including Drew Gulak and Jey Uso. In an interview following the show, Gulak called out Strowman for behavior unbecoming of a champion.
He said: “Man, I tried to help him up. He’s our champion, right? I was trying to the right thing, help him up. He turns around and clobbers me. That’s not how a Champion has to be, but Braun, I’ll tell you what man, dude, Braun, if you want to fight, you know where to find me. I’m not hard to find.”
Thanks for watching #205Live! Cameras caught up with me earlier about what went down on #SmackDown ! pic.twitter.com/U6CAqUUgLR
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) August 22, 2020
– Lacey Evans took part in a push-up challenge and you can see the results below.
On average, 22 veterans take their own life a DAY. If you or someone you know need help please do what you can to find it. Be vigilant and pay attention to those you love, be patient with yourself and know you ARE NOT ALONE. This is a problem so many face and for the next 22 days we can help spread awareness, knowledge for those who dont know where to turn and remember all the lives we continue to lose! @sarahrowe you are up ya nasty!!! . If you are thinking about taking your own life, seek help immediately. Please read Suicide Help, talk to someone you trust, or call a suicide helpline: In the U.S., call 1-800-273-TALK (8255). In the UK, call 08457 90 90 90. In Australia, call 13 11 14. Or visit IASP to find a helpline in your country. . https://www.helpguide.org/articles/ptsd-trauma/ptsd-in-military-veterans.htm #22PushupChallenge #PTSD #Military #veterans #WeCanDoIt💪❤🇺🇲
