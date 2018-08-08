wrestling / News
WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Says He’s the Greatest of All Time, Paul Heyman Responds to Ronda Rousey Interview
– Tommaso Ciampa posted to Twitter to declare himself the greatest sports entertainer of all-time. You can see his post below:
Those fortunate enough to watch Ali during his prime did not realize they were watching The Greatest.
Don’t make that same mistake.
Once in a lifetime…
The Greatest Sports Entertainer of All Time pic.twitter.com/BemocOPGmF
— BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) August 8, 2018
– Paul Heyman also took to Twitter, commenting on Ronda Rousey’s interview with Sports Illustrated where she discussed Vince McMahon’s advice to her before WrestleMania 34:
"According to @VinceMcMahon, when I smile the whole world wants to hug me” https://t.co/IINduPjfSp … @RondaRousey @WWE
That's funny, because Vince has told me that when I am the one who smiles, the whole world wants to punch me in the face. Especially him.
Hmmmmmm ……. https://t.co/96ue99I7PG
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) August 8, 2018