WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Says Johnny Gargano ‘Did Good,’ WWE Now on Reactions to Evolution PPV

July 26, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tommaso Ciampa NXT 72518

– Tommaso Ciampa posted to Twitter reacting to Johnny Gargano’s apology for inadvertently helping Ciampa win the NXT Championship on this week’s NXT. Ciampa posted:

– Here is a new WWE Now video, with Cathy Kelley looking at reactions to WWE’s new Evolution event:

