WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Says Johnny Gargano ‘Did Good,’ WWE Now on Reactions to Evolution PPV
– Tommaso Ciampa posted to Twitter reacting to Johnny Gargano’s apology for inadvertently helping Ciampa win the NXT Championship on this week’s NXT. Ciampa posted:
You did good, atJohnnyGargano.
Big Daddy Ciampa is proud of you. #DIY4Life
🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/YtYpXsc4sn
– Here is a new WWE Now video, with Cathy Kelley looking at reactions to WWE’s new Evolution event: