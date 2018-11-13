Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Says Johnny Gargano Did Nothing Wrong, Preview Clips For Total Divas

November 13, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tommaso Ciampa NXT 8118

– Tommaso Ciampa spoke up for his former DIY teammate Johnny Gargano on Twitter, saying he “did nothing wrong” in relation to his recent NXT actions. You can see his post below:

– Here are new preview clips for this week’s episode of Total Divas, which airs Wednesday on E!:

article topics :

Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Total Divas, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading