WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Says Johnny Gargano Did Nothing Wrong, Preview Clips For Total Divas

– Tommaso Ciampa spoke up for his former DIY teammate Johnny Gargano on Twitter, saying he “did nothing wrong” in relation to his recent NXT actions. You can see his post below:

As it pertains to Aleister Black, I must agree: #JohnnyGarganoDidNothingWrong However, as it pertains to Goldie: #VelveteenDreamDidEverythingWrong The Dream, Hollywood, and the Staples Center are not prepared… pic.twitter.com/FvoZLo2JKm — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) November 13, 2018

– Here are new preview clips for this week’s episode of Total Divas, which airs Wednesday on E!: