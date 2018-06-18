Quantcast

 

WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Still Refusing to Let WWE Make Merchandise For Him, Nia Jax Praises Paige

June 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tommaso Ciampa

– Tommaso Ciampa continues to troll WWE Shop while refusing to let them make merchandise for him. Ciampa, who has consistently refused to allow WWE to sell merchandise for him continue playing up his heel status, posted to Twitter with a new design he won’t let WWE utilizing — namely, the tank top he wore to the ring at NXT Takeover:

– Nia Jax posted to Twitter, praising Paige for her role in the Women’s Revolution:

