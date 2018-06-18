wrestling / News
WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Still Refusing to Let WWE Make Merchandise For Him, Nia Jax Praises Paige
– Tommaso Ciampa continues to troll WWE Shop while refusing to let them make merchandise for him. Ciampa, who has consistently refused to allow WWE to sell merchandise for him continue playing up his heel status, posted to Twitter with a new design he won’t let WWE utilizing — namely, the tank top he wore to the ring at NXT Takeover:
atWWEShop: The answer is NO. pic.twitter.com/nVstPS8DvH
— BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) June 18, 2018
– Nia Jax posted to Twitter, praising Paige for her role in the Women’s Revolution:
If it wasn’t for this insanely stunning #AntiDiva coming on the scene showing the world that being your perfectly created self is the way to be, I wouldn’t be able to do the things I have been able to do! @RealPaigeWWE started this revolution and I’m so proud of her! pic.twitter.com/mBEEPkekG6
— Lina Fanene (@NiaJaxWWE) June 18, 2018