WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Takes A Shot at Shawn Michaels, X-Pac Thinks CM Punk May Have Change of Heart

– Tommaso Ciampa posted to Twitter to fire a shot at Shawn Michaels for not mentioning him as a possible opponent for an in-ring return. You can see Ciampa’s reply below, which came after Michaels mentioned Triple H, Daniel Bryan, and Johnny Gargano as potential opponents should he ever decide to return to the ring:

There’s a reason short-haired Shawn didn’t mention me by name. I welcome ‘97 Shawn back with open arms. Hell, I will even tolerate ‘09 Shawn. BUT, 2018 Shawn??? Give me a break! pic.twitter.com/CinjmK2iEV — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) June 6, 2018

– Sean “X-Pac” Waltman posted to Twitter to express his lack of certainty over CM Punk’s claims he won’t return to the ring. Waltman compared Punk’s statement to Glenn Danzig’s decision to leave Misfits and claim that he would never return to the band after an acrimonious split, only to return to the group in 2016: