 

wrestling

WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Wishes Triple H a Happy Birthday, Bo Dallas on Talk is Jericho

July 28, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Bo Dallas is on today’s Talk is Jericho.

– Tommaso Ciampa wished Triple H a happy birthday on Twitter and posted a photo of Triple H shaking hands with him and Johnny Gargano, but Ciampa cut his former partner (minus his hand) out of the photo. A fan responded with a pretty fun photo shop…

article topics :

Bo Dallas, Tommaso Ciampa, WWE, Larry Csonka




Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading