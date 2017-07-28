wrestling
WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Wishes Triple H a Happy Birthday, Bo Dallas on Talk is Jericho
– Bo Dallas is on today’s Talk is Jericho.
– Tommaso Ciampa wished Triple H a happy birthday on Twitter and posted a photo of Triple H shaking hands with him and Johnny Gargano, but Ciampa cut his former partner (minus his hand) out of the photo. A fan responded with a pretty fun photo shop…
Happy birthday, @TripleH
I love this photo of the two of us… pic.twitter.com/r3OjgdYcaZ
— BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) July 27, 2017
fixed it pic.twitter.com/TXH0W2WSOB
— nkcm (@NakaCema) July 27, 2017