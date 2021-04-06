wrestling
WWE News: Toni Storm Artwork on Canvas 2 Canvas, Drew McIntye WM Diary, Jimmy Uso Joins UUDD for Tekken
April 6, 2021 | Posted by
– This week’s edition of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas features new artwork of Toni Storm:
– In a new WrestleMania Diary video, former WWE champion Drew McIntyre spoke about wanting to reclaim his WrestleMania moment, which you can see below:
– Jimmy Uso joined UpUpDownDown for some Tekken gameplay this week:
