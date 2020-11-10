wrestling / News

WWE News: Toni Storm Explains Obsession With Motley Crue, Lacey Evans & Charly Caruso Join Family Fitness Challenge

November 10, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
– In the newest edition of the Swerve City Podcast on the WWE Network, NXT superstar Toni Storm discussed her love of 80s music and her obsession with Motley Crue.

– Lacey Evans and Charly Caruso took part in the Nestle Pure Life Family Fitness Challenge to share insight into living a healthy lifestyle. You can watch the video below.

