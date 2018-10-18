WWE News: Toni Storm Reacts to Mae Young Classic Win, Hideo Itami and Mustafa Hype Next Week’s Match

– Toni Storm appears in a WWE video commenting about her win over Mia Yim during last night’s Mae Young Classic. You can see the video below.

“Right now I am feeling the most pressure I’ve ever felt in my entire life,” Storm said. “Because last year I made it to the semifinals and I’m about to go yet again to the semifinals, and I have to make it past this because this is my dream. I sat at home for a year, waiting to do this again so I can get to the finals, so I can get to Evolution, and become the winner of the 2018 Mae Young Classic. It’s Toni time.”

– Hideo Itami and Mustafa Ali did promos hyping their Falls Count Anywhere match on next week’s 100th episode of 205 Live: