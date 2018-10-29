WWE News: Toni Storm Reveals Her Goals Following MYC Win, The Rock & Shane McMahon Congratulate WWE On Evolution

– Toni Storm won the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic at last night’s WWE Evolution PPV, and now plans to set her sights on Rhea Ripley & the NXT United Kingdom Women’s Championship.

– Following last night’s WWE Evolution PPV, the Rock and Shane McMahon posted the following on Twitter…

“#WOW!” The women competing in tonight’s event certainly raised the bar on PPV expectations.

Congratulations to all.#WWEEvolution — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) October 29, 2018