WWE News: Toni Storm Reveals Her Goals Following MYC Win, The Rock & Shane McMahon Congratulate WWE On Evolution

October 29, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Toni Storm WWE Evolution

– Toni Storm won the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic at last night’s WWE Evolution PPV, and now plans to set her sights on Rhea Ripley & the NXT United Kingdom Women’s Championship.

– Following last night’s WWE Evolution PPV, the Rock and Shane McMahon posted the following on Twitter…

Toni Storm, WWE, WWE Evolution

