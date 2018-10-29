wrestling / News
WWE News: Toni Storm Reveals Her Goals Following MYC Win, The Rock & Shane McMahon Congratulate WWE On Evolution
– Toni Storm won the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic at last night’s WWE Evolution PPV, and now plans to set her sights on Rhea Ripley & the NXT United Kingdom Women’s Championship.
– Following last night’s WWE Evolution PPV, the Rock and Shane McMahon posted the following on Twitter…
“#WOW!” The women competing in tonight’s event certainly raised the bar on PPV expectations.
Congratulations to all.#WWEEvolution
— Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) October 29, 2018
Congratulations to all the @WWE female Superstars and the company as a whole for tonight’s historic All Women’s PPV #WWEEvolution. From The Fabulous Moolah to Sheri Martel to Wendi Richter etc.. all amazing women paving the way for this incredible night. #RESPECT 👏🏾👏🏾👊🏾
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 28, 2018